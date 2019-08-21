CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville farmer Steve Riley directed $2,500 to Pickaway County 4-H through America’s Farmers Grow Communities, sponsored by the Bayer Fund.
As part of their mission, “Pickaway County 4-H used the funds to provide a discount to every 4-H member attending Pickaway County 4-H camp for the first time. The members received $40 off the cost of camp.” said, Joy Sharp, Ohio State University Extension Educator, 4-H Youth Development.
Celebrating its 10th year, America’s Farmers Grow Communities partners with farmers to support nonprofit organizations strengthening rural communities. The program offers farmers the chance to direct a $2,500 donation to a nonprofit of their choice. It has awarded more than $33 million to over 8,000 nonprofits across rural America.
“Farmers are invested in their communities, they root for their neighbors, and they know when and where there is a need,” said Al Mitchell, Bayer’s vice president corporate engagement, Bayer. “Farmers are one of America’s best resources, which is why Grow Communities partners with them to direct donations to the organizations they are passionate about and that make a positive impact and a better life in communities.”
This information was submitted by OSU Extension.