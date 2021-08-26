CIRCLEVILLE — Each year, businesses within the community are asked to donate to the incoming Miss Pumpkin Show and/or Little Miss Pumpkin Show Queen and Courts.
It is not an ask for monetary donations. The donation would be placed in the gift bags that are given to the new royalty after they are crowned on Wednesday of the Pumpkin Show.
Your name/business name would be listed as a contributor to the event, which is announced on the main stage (now located on North Court Street in Pumpkin Show Park), printed in The Circleville Herald, as well as being listed on www.pumpkinshow.com.
The contests are also shown locally on CVTV5 and replayed many times during and after the Pumpkin Show. It is because of the continued support from local businesses that is the reason newly crowned royalty is given such nice gift bags.
If you are interested in making a donation, please provide a total of six items, one for each of the three members of the Miss Pumpkin Show Court and one for each of the three members of the Little Miss Pumpkin Show Court (if you choose to donate to only one of the courts. Miss or Little Miss, your donation of three like-kind items would be appreciated — please specify to which court you are donating).
Be sure to include six of your business cards (one for each new court member), along with each donation.
In order to ensure that your name/business name is shown and announced as a contributor, your donations must be received no later than Wednesday, Oct. 13.
Please feel free to contact Rob Febes, trustee, at either of the following numbers: 740-477-9574 (w), or 614-804-7944 (evenings or weekends).