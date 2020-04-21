WILLIAMSPORT — Help fill a food pantry at the first drive-thru donation collection on Sunday, May 3 from 4-6 p.m. at Westfall Elementary School; 9391 state Route 56 West, Williamsport.

Items of food or monetary donations will be collected. Items needed for the pantry:

• Peanut butter

• Jelly

• Canned pasta

• Canned veggies

• Canned fruit

• Granola bars

• Cereal

• Pudding/applesauce cups

• Ramen noodles

• Fruit snacks

• Oatmeal

• Chunky soups

• Bottles of juice

• Bags of individual Snacks

• Pop Tarts

The drive-thru will help limit contact between Westfall CARES members and everyone dropping off donations. There will be cars in a single line and have the drop off behind the elementary school.

Members will come to your car and pick up your donation with the least possible contact.

