WILLIAMSPORT — Help fill a food pantry at the first drive-thru donation collection on Sunday, May 3 from 4-6 p.m. at Westfall Elementary School; 9391 state Route 56 West, Williamsport.
Items of food or monetary donations will be collected. Items needed for the pantry:
• Peanut butter
• Jelly
• Canned pasta
• Canned veggies
• Canned fruit
• Granola bars
• Cereal
• Pudding/applesauce cups
• Ramen noodles
• Fruit snacks
• Oatmeal
• Chunky soups
• Bottles of juice
• Bags of individual Snacks
• Pop Tarts
The drive-thru will help limit contact between Westfall CARES members and everyone dropping off donations. There will be cars in a single line and have the drop off behind the elementary school.
Members will come to your car and pick up your donation with the least possible contact.