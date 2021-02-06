Draper Brown
Brown was married in Ross County in 1813 and purchased property in New County in 1812. From 1820-1830, Brown lived in Washington Township in Pickaway County.
He purchased five lots at the edge of the new city of Circleville and also five more just south of the new city of Circleville.
Noah C. Cannon
Cannon, in 1820, lived in Washington Township. Mr. Cannon came to Pickaway County from the state of Delaware. He was freed by Peter Hawkins.
Cannon was 27 and about 5’9” in height. He was “slender and straight built.”
He may have been the Noah C. Cannon arrested in Washington D.C. as an escaped slave.
Recorded in Pickaway County Court of Common Pleas, Nov. 7, 1817.
Abner Bishop
Bishop, according to a manumission paper filed in Ross County on June 17, 1815, in New County, before 1820, Bishop lived in Washing Township. From 1830-1840, Bishop lived in Circleville Township, in the town of Circleville.
David Nickens
Nickens, in 1820, lived in Washington Township. He possible lived in a section of Ross County, used to form Pickaway County.
His father migrated to Ross County in 1804 or 1805, and then moved to Chillicothe sometime between 1820-1830.
Nickens was the first African American licensed minister in Ohio in July of 1824.
Hampshire Pitts
In 1820, Pitts lived in Washington Township. He was released from bondage by his owner, Arthur Pitts, of Robertson County, Tennessee.
At his release, he was 40. Arthur Pitts paid for Hampshire’s bond and security.
Recorded in Pickaway County Court of Common Pleas, Nov. 9, 1820.
John Cardiff
Cardiff, in 1820, lived in Washington Township. About Feb. 20, 1829, Cardiff’s son was kidnapped by a man who called his name, Ballard, and pretended he had a contract on the canal.
Ballard went to a poor Black family and persuaded them to let him have a boy of theirs, about 9-years-old, to reside with him.
After diligent search for this man and boy, they were not found. The only trace that can be had of them is that they were seen a few miles north of Circleville, traveling in an easterly direction and were afterwards, seen around Zanesville, traveling toward Wheeling.
Wallace Higgins’ account of this event is published in Pickaway Quarterly.
** *** **
This information was written and submitted to The Circleville Herald by Deborah Lowe Wright.