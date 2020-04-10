This is Easter weekend and everyone should be busy with church, egg hunts and Easter brunch or dinner with family members; however, things are slightly different this year with the COVID-19 pandemic plaguing the country.
When I was growing up, Mom always bought me an Easter dress, new shoes and a bonnet. Yes, I wore an Easter bonnet once or twice in my lifetime. Today, you barely see anyone dressed in bonnets — another thing of the past.
The weekend will be sad as it’s not going to be a normal family Easter — the annual Easter egg hunt has been canceled, our family dinner has been canceled and it will just be Bob and me having whatever I feel like fixing. Our Easter dinner with the family will come at a later date, much like everyone else’s.
My family would be having our annual brunch and an egg hunt for the grandkids Sunday morning — would be if it wasn’t for the pandemic.
My grandkids are great at our egg hunt — if Christian (my youngest grandson) happens to pick one up and it doesn’t feel like there’s something in it, he will put it back on the ground — little does he realize there’s something in every one of the eggs, including cash.
The kids normally find most of them, but occasionally Bob will find one or two when he mows.
I can’t wait for our Easter brunch or dinner whenever we no longer have a stay-at-home order in place. This is a time when I get to feast on my favorite ham, Honey Baked Ham. Due to the costly expense of them, I normally can only afford them twice a year: one for Christmas and one for Easter. While everyone says there’s no difference in the taste, I beg to differ.
Normally our menu would consist of ham, bacon, sausage-egg-hash brown casserole, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, macaroni salad, toss salad, cinnamon rolls and whatever else I feel like making.
My casserole is very easy to make and so delicious.
This mouth-watering recipe will serve 12. I always use the hot pork sausage, but any kind will work. Everyone will enjoy this casserole, even the pickiest of all picky eaters.
This is so yummy and delicious. I’m sure your family will enjoy it.
Have a Happy Easter and until next time, happy cooking!