Eastern Truck and Trailer opens

CIRCLEVILLE — On June 1, the Pickaway County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for the grand opening of Eastern Truck and Trailer in Circleville.
The new business boasts 65-plus years in the transportation industry. Neil Eddington and Trevor Prince co-founded Baltimore Truck and Trailer in November of 2000.
The business was built by understanding customer’s needs and doing whatever it takes to minimize downtime and keep the customer’s fleet on the road. Eastern Truck and Trailer has locations in Hebron, Columbus and now Circleville. Eastern has 12 fully-equipped on-site mobile units servicing the state.
Eastern Truck and Trailer is located at 177 Neville Street, Circleville, just off of US 23. Check out their website, easterntruck.com or give them a call today 740-566-5177.