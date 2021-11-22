GROVEPORT — Eastland-Fairfield Career and Technical Schools is proud to announce that 22 Eastland Career Center students representing 11 different high schools were inducted into its chapter of the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS) in a ceremony held on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.
The National Technical Honor Society is an educational nonprofit that exists to honor, recognize and empower students and teachers in career and technical education. As the honor society for career and technical education, NTHS serves over 100,000 active members annually in both secondary and postsecondary chapters across the country.
In this year’s Eastland Career Center induction class, students represented 11 of Eastland-Fairfield’s associate high schools and six different instructional programs.
The following students were accepted into the Eastland Career Center NTHS chapter:
(name, program, home school)
• Makaiah McGaughy (culinary, Teays Valley)
• Nicole Householder (culinary, Canal Winchester)
• Nanyeli Encarnacion Laurencio (dental assisting, Groveport Madison)
• Cameron Evans (pre-engineering, Canal Winchester)
• Jordan Hite (pre-engineering, Amanda-Clearcreek)
• Stephanie Fleming (medical office, Groveport Madison)
To be eligible for consideration, a student must earn a 3.5 or higher grade point average and have three or fewer unexcused absences dating back to the fourth quarter of the 2020-21 school year and have no major discipline infractions.
The candidates’ teachers also evaluate students to ensure that they demonstrate the seven attributes of an NTHS member: skill, scholarship, honesty, responsibility, service, leadership, and citizenship. Once students meet these qualifications, they are asked to complete an application, a letter of recommendation.
Since its founding in 1984, nearly 1 million students have become NTHS alumni. NTHS honors the achievements of top CTE students, provides close to $300,000 in scholarships annually, and strives to help connect education and industry to build a highly-skilled workforce.
NTHS works with national student leadership organizations, as well as business and industry partners to recognize excellence in career and technical education, empower students to pursue career paths in skilled and technical occupations, and award scholarships to CTE students.
To learn more about Eastland-Fairfield Career and Technical Schools and the more than 40 programs offered to its high school and adult learners, please visit www.EastlandFairfield.com.