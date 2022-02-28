GROVEPORT — The next time one visits Eastland-Fairfield Career and Technical Schools online or on social media, they will immediately notice a different look.
At its Feb. 10 State of the Schools Address, Eastland-Fairfield revealed new colors and a new logo to couple with a renovated vision for the district, which will positively impact its students and staff.
At the State of the Schools Address, which was also streamed on Facebook Live courtesy of the school’s interactive media program, Superintendent/CEO Dr. Kimberly Pietsch Miller spoke to a room full of individuals invested in the district’s mission to provide high-quality career technical education to high school juniors and seniors, and a growing adult population.
Referencing ideas shared in her most recent blog, Dr. Miller said, “At Eastland-Fairfield we have always been future focused. We have always focused on our students and where they are going into their future, and we will continue to be future focused.
"But, like any 53-year-old house, it was time to do a little remodeling, time to do a little updating.” Dr. Miller continued,
“in the spirit of doing a little remodeling...we have a new look, new colors and a new focus.”
Eastland-Fairfield has adopted a three-color palette of dark blue, light blue and green to create a new, modern look that reflects career technical education, forward-thinking and evolving.
It also embodies the idea that while Eastland-Fairfield has two main campus locations, plus a number of satellite locations that serve 17 high schools across an area of 700-square miles, it is still one unified district.
Dr. Miller also shared the district’s new strategic plan, which was approved by the Eastland-Fairfield Board of Education on Jan. 12, 2022. The strategic plan, developed in partnership with Rice Educational Consulting, was designed to be the guide for the district over the next 3-5 years.
It focuses on four pillars: enhancing culture and climate, ensuring programmatic and operational excellence, fostering communication and relationships, and maximizing instructional effectiveness.
As a part of the plan, Eastland-Fairfield revamped its vision, mission and core values.
Vision: To prepare and guide each student to pursue success through exceptional educational experiences.
Mission: To engage, enrich and equip students every day in every experience.
Values: Relationships, innovation, passion for learning, and accountability.
The presentation concluded with the reiteration of the reason why staff and administrators commit to Eastland-Fairfield: the students.
“When we think about what we do here, it always comes back to our why,” said Dr. Miller. “I think we all know, it’s our students. It’s our adult students. It’s our high school students. That’s why we do what we do.”
The district’s new tagline was revealed with a slight modification to an already-successful formula. The district’s old motto previously read, “Your Future. Our Focus.” Now, Eastland-Fairfield’s tagline will reflect that students and others come first, and moving forward will read, "Your Future. Our Focus."
Prior to Dr. Miller’s address, guests were invited to tour the Engineering Technologies Center, visit programs that showcased their work and enjoy delicious treats, courtesy of the culinary arts program.
For more information on the new Eastland-Fairfield strategic plan, visit www.EastlandFairfield.com/StrategicPlan.
To view a replay of the State of the Schools Address online, visit the Eastland-Fairfield YouTube channel.