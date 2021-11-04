GROVEPORT — Eastland-Fairfield Career and Technical Schools and Fairfield Career Center are proud to announce that 12 students have earned the honor of being inducted into the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS).
The following Fairfield Career Center (FCC) students were selected and honored in a ceremony commemorating their achievement on Oct. 20, 2021 (name, program, home high school):
• Megan Randleman (animal management and service/Groveport Madison)
• Kelsey Kougher (dental assisting/Amanda-Clearcreek)
• Madeline Shepherd (pre-nursing/Teays Valley)
• Lileah Haudenschilt (construction/Canal Winchester)
Rita Ralph, NTHS Co-Advisor at FCC, stated, “It is an honor to work with these students throughout the school year, as they are selected for achieving high academic scores, but also exhibiting the character traits that NTHS embodies. They are truly an outstanding group of students.”
Ralph also revealed that this year’s requirements to qualify for consideration were also raised and now are above the standard set by NTHS. To be considered for NTHS at FCC, a student must earn a 3.7 or higher grade point average and have a 97 percent attendance rate, or better, in his or her junior year with no major discipline infractions.
The candidates’ teachers also evaluate students to ensure that they demonstrate the seven attributes of an NTHS member: skill, scholarship, honesty, responsibility, service, leadership and citizenship. Once students meet these qualifications, they are asked to complete an application, which includes multiple essays.
Eastland Career Center will be announcing its class of NTHS inductees in November.