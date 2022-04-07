GROVEPORT — Eastland-Fairfield Career and Technical Schools invites adults in the Greater Columbus area to explore opportunities available to them through its Adult Workforce Development Division at an information session being held in the multi-purpose room at Eastland Career Center on Thursday, April 28 at 6:30 p.m.
The program is to open with general information about Eastland-Fairfield Adult Workforce Development, followed by general Q&A. Interested individuals may then break off and explore the programs they are most interested in and speak to staff about curriculum, the enrollment process, financial aid opportunities, and more.
The Adult Workforce Development (AWD) Division at Eastland-Fairfield currently offers seven full-time programs for those seeking to change careers, explore additional career opportunities and/or obtain industry certifications.
Programs that are to be available to explore at the information session include welding, HVAC (heating, cooling and air conditioning), dental assisting, medical assisting, and basic police officer training (must be 21 to enroll).
New to its programming lineup in 2022 are plumbing and facilities maintenance.
Eastland-Fairfield AWD also supports Aspire programming, which provides free services for individuals who need assistance acquiring the skills to be successful in post-secondary education, training and employment.
Eastland-Fairfield’s Aspire Program currently provides high school equivalency (formerly GED) Preparation, English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) and new in 2022 is its Game Development and Coding Program. All programs are at no cost.
To register for Adult Information Night, please go to www.EastlandFairfield.com/AWDinfo. Registration is not required to attend.
For more information about the Adult Workforce Development Programs at Eastland-Fairfield, visit www.EastlandFairfield.com/AWD. Questions regarding adult programming or the Adult Information Night may be directed to the AWD staff at 614-836-4541, or by email at awdadmissions@efcts.us.