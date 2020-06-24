CIRCLEVILLE — Five winners were given $2,500 and a plaque in recognition of their hard work.
Jordan Harber is the granddaughter of Anna Harber and the late Ron Harber. She attended Dublin Scioto High School and will attend Ohio State University in Columbus and major in mathematics education.
Jacob Hawkes is the grandson of Marilyn Hawkes. He was a graduate of Westfall High School and will attend Otterbein to major in zoology animal science.
Parker Smith is the granddaughter of Karen Arnold. She was a Logan Elm High School graduate and will attend Eastern Kentucky University, but her major is undecided at this time.
Victoria Bircher is the granddaughter of Brett and Mary Brown. She graduated from Circleville High School and will attend Ohio University Chillicothe to major in exercise physiology.
Elizabeth Stonerock is the granddaughter of Steve Stonerock, Brett and Mary Brown. She was a Westfall High School graduate and will attend Capital University with a major in psychology.