CIRCLEVILLE — Five winners were given $2,000 and a plaque in recognition of their hard work.
Caden Mack is the grandson of Anna Harber and the late Ron Harber. He attended Logan Elm High School and will attend Ohio State University and major in mechanical engineering.
Colin Harrell is the grandson of John Hoffhines. He attended Teays Valley High School and will attend Ohio University Athens to major in nursing.
Xavier Spickard is the grandson of Marcia Speakman. He attended Saline Michigan High School and will attend Michigan Technological University to major in mechanical engineering.
Jarod Noble is the grandson of Marla Yerian and the great-grandson of Opal Hettinger. He attended Logan Elm High School and will attend Ohio University to major in mechanical engineering.
Xander Carroll is the grandson of Marcia Speakman. He attended Logan Elm High School and will attend Ohio State University to major in pre-law and computer science.
The Circleville Lamp Plant is now closed, and employee contact is limited. This will be the last year for the Grigg Scholarship Association to be active.
Formed in 1996, the association has awarded 62 scholarship awards, totaling $136,200 to students for college expenses. The board extends its thanks to every donor and person who has served for our success.