ASHLAND — Elizabeth Welsh of Canal Winchester, Ohio is a member of College Democrats at Ashland University.
Welsh is majoring in French.
She is the daughter of Jill Welsh. Welsh is a 2018 graduate of Canal Winchester High School.
The purpose of Young Democrats is to promote political education, encourage voting regardless of party lines, and to aid students in becoming politically involved from a young age. The organization works with the Ashland County Democrats in bringing speakers to the area from all aspects of involvement in the party, as well as establishing voter registration drives.
