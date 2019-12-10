Melvin and Victory Bethel are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Anna Bethel, to Sarah Campbell, of Richmond, Virginia.
The bride-to-be, Anna, is a local 2004 graduate of Logan Elm High School. She went on to graduate from Denison University in 2008 and now is a Production Coordinator at Democratic Ad Agency, and also is a professional comedian.
The bride-to-be, Sarah, is a graduate from a high school in Richmond, Virginia in 2008, and went on to graduate from Virginia Tech in 2012.
She is currently employed in HRIS as a Managing Systems Analyst.
The wedding is planned to be a distillery wedding with family in friends, held in Washington D.C. in November of 2020.