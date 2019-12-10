Anna Bethel and Sarah Campbell

Anna Bethel and Sarah Campbell

 Photo by Rachel Pruett

Melvin and Victory Bethel are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Anna Bethel, to Sarah Campbell, of Richmond, Virginia.

The bride-to-be, Anna, is a local 2004 graduate of Logan Elm High School. She went on to graduate from Denison University in 2008 and now is a Production Coordinator at Democratic Ad Agency, and also is a professional comedian.

The bride-to-be, Sarah, is a graduate from a high school in Richmond, Virginia in 2008, and went on to graduate from Virginia Tech in 2012.

She is currently employed in HRIS as a Managing Systems Analyst.

The wedding is planned to be a distillery wedding with family in friends, held in Washington D.C. in November of 2020.

