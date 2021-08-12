GROVEPORT — Eastland-Fairfield Career and Technical Schools is set to open its newest building, the Engineering Technologies Center, on the Eastland Career Center campus for the 2021-22 school.
An on-site ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on Aug. 18, 2021, to commemorate the moment. Eastland-Fairfield Superintendent and CEO Dr. Kimberly Pietsch Miller welcomes members of the media to join EFCTS staff, its Board of Education and members of the community to officially open the doors for the first time and for a private tour of the new facility.
What: Ribbon-cutting ceremony and private group tour to celebrate the grand opening of the new Engineering Technologies Center at Eastland-Fairfield Career and Technical School’s Eastland Career Center.
When: Aug. 18 — address and ribbon cutting: 5 p.m.; private group tour: 5:15-5:45 p.m.
* Photos may be taken during or immediately after the private group tour is given.
Where: Eastland Career Center: 4465 South Hamilton Road, Groveport, Ohio 43125
Engineering Technologies Center: When you turn into the Eastland Career Center facility, continue straight to the back of the property. Parking is available directly outside of the facility.
Who: Dr. Kimbery Pietsch Miller, superintendent/CEO of Eastland-Fairfield Career and Technical Schools; Shelley Groves, assistant superintendent; Justin Gordon, technology coordinator; Ryan Gasser, coordinator of communications and marketing.
Why: Eastland-Fairfield is continuing its commitment to providing students with opportunities and resources to prepare for their futures. This building represents the latest commitment from EFCTS to provide those resources to students in the pre-engineering, welding and aviation programs.
This building also will serve as the future home of Eastland-Fairfield’s Mechatronics program, a multidisciplinary field of engineering that includes a combination of mechanical engineering, electric/electronic engineering, control engineering and computer engineering.
Superintendent and CEO Dr. Kimberly Pietsch Miller will be in attendance to welcome and answer questions regarding the Engineering Technologies Center, the mechatronics program coming to EFCTS in 2022 and the future of Eastland-Fairfield.