The observance in schools of Black History Month since the 1970's has been an opportunity for students to learn of the contributions made by Blacks.Many of us may recall learning about George Washington Carver, Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass. In fact, it was Douglass and President Abraham Lincoln's February birthdays that spurred the creation of Negro History Week in 1926.
But the past six months have shown that Blacks (and other people of color) are not only unrecognized and unappreciated for their contributions, they often are targeted differently than others would be. Citing the murders of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, the NAACP wrote in January, “history, however, has taught us that the road to justice is long and arduous. It is impossible to undo 400 years of systematic racism in mere months.”
As an educator, I believe opening young people's eyes to experiences that they may not have is the best way to learn about others and bridge a cultural divide.
A few suggestions from the NAACP for observing Black History Month are:
• Read a book by a Black author (CNN has a list of 15 books it deems essential reading; go to tinyurl.com/2lgywbmb);
• explore Black music;
• host a Black film marathon;
• learn about an unsung hero of Black history;
• study the African diaspora.
Amanda Gorman, the first Youth Poet Laureate, shot to trending lists after delivering her moving poem "The Hill We Climb" at President Joe Biden’s Inauguration. PBS has created a lesson plan designed for students in sixth through 12th grades around the poem. Go to tinyurl.com/1hz1iblo for the lesson plan designed for English, English language arts or social studies.
PBS also has multiple documentaries that can be accessed at www.pbs.org/articles/2021/02/celebrate-black-history-month-2021/ and a feature on 28 Black history makers at www.pbs.org/articles/2021/02/28-black-history-makers-in-28-days/.
Ideas for other classroom activities can be found at www.prodigygame.com/main-en/blog/black-history-month/.
To teach (and learn) about the origin of the annual observance, go to www.cnn.com/2021/02/01/us/history-of-black-history-month-trnd/index.html.
For an activity that works the body as well as the brain, take a tip from the YMCA of Central Ohio. Every February, a treadmill is designated to re-create the 1965 Selma-to-Montgomery March for civil rights. Y visitors keep track of their miles with the goal of collectively walking the 54 miles.
Consider implementing a similar activity during a gym class, recess or even around the classroom to start the day.
Ty Ankrom is the superintendent for Pickaway County ESC. This was written and submitted for The Circleville Herald.