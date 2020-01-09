CIRCLEVILLE — Ty Ankrom, Pickaway County Educational Service Center superintendent, recently was honored with the Ohio ESC Association’s Carole E. Austin Lifetime Achievement Award.
The award is the highest honor given by the Ohio ESC Association and goes to superintendents only.
Ankrom has been a lifelong educator, giving back to Pickaway County where he’s lived his entire life.
As superintendent of the Pickaway County ESC for the past 13 years, he has made it a priority to add staff members to the ESC and add programs that help meet the needs of the county school districts. Examples are additional ESL teachers and behavior specialists, increasing preschool services offered, and creating partnerships within the county and with other ESCs. He also was instrumental in working with district superintendents to create Pathways Plus, a program to help at-risk students fulfill graduation requirements.
Ankrom has created or expanded partnerships with the Pickaway County Board of Developmental Disabilities, Pickaway County Family & Children First, Pickaway Works, Pickaway-Ross Career & Technology Center, Ohio Christian and Ashland universities and the University of Phoenix.
Before becoming superintendent of the Pickaway County ESC in 2006, Ankrom was superintendent and CEO for Circleville City Schools, leading that district from 1997 to 2005.