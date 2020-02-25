CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway Plains chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution held their annual meeting to honor essay winners. The essay topic was, “The Voyage of the Mayflower.”
Kaylee West was the fifth-grade winner from Circleville Elementary. Kaden Paxton was the sixth-grade winner and also a District DAR winner and attends Circleville Middle School. Addisyn Ndayitwayeko was another District winner and is a seventh-grade student at Circleville Middle School. Allison Copeland, from Westfall Middle School, was the eighth-grade winner.
In the Good Citizen contest, the school winners were Parker Hamilton (Teays Valley), Gracleanne Gray (Logan Elm), Kimber Colahan (Westfall) and Wesley Hodge (Circleville). The overall winner was Gray.
The chapter also nominated and recognized Matthew Forte, a Logan Elm High School history teacher, as the “Outstanding Teacher of American History.”