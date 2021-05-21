DELAWARE — Ohio Wesleyan University presented its Golden Bishop Awards during a virtual ceremony May 12 to recognize students for outstanding achievements in leadership and community service during the 2020-2021 academic year.
At the event, Elisabeth Evers, of Canal Winchester, was honored with the WCSA Best Overall Member Award, given by the Wesleyan Council on Student Affairs, OWU’s student government.
Evers and all of the 2020-2021 Golden Bishops represent the best of the best on campus. Learn more and watch the awards online at www.owu.edu/GoldenBishopAwards.
