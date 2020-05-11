DELAWARE — Ohio Wesleyan University presented its Golden Bishop Awards during a virtual ceremony April 22 to recognize students for outstanding achievements in leadership and community service during the 2019-2020 academic year.
At the event, Elisabeth Evers, of Canal Winchester, Ohio, was honored with the WCSA Best New Member, given by the Wesleyan Council on Student Affairs, OWU's student government and the Ohio Wesleyan Program of the Year Award for work on the 2020 Mock Convention, a two-day event held every four years during presidential elections to replicate a party's national nominating convention.
Evers and all of the 2019-2020 Golden Bishops represent the best of the best on campus.
Learn more and watch the awards online at www.owu.edu/GoldenBishopAwards.