GROVEPORT — Adults looking to upskill and earn credentials in facility maintenance or plumbing are invited to enroll at the brand new credentialing programs at Eastland-Fairfield Career and Technical Schools. The new programs are scheduled to begin classes at the end of February 2022.
“As a regional career and technical school, it is our job to keep an eye on the changing needs of our local economy and work quickly to provide programs that allow individuals in our community to upskill and train to be able to fill in-demand careers,” said Angela Ward, adult workforce development director.
“It is inspiring to witness as people choose to invest in themselves and take the time to retrain so they can reclaim control of their career options and provide for their families doing something they enjoy.”
Over the course of nine months, students will engage in a combined classroom and hands-on laboratory environment to learn the skills of the trade. At the culmination of the program, students will have the opportunity to earn industry-recognized credentials from the National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).
According to salary.com, the expected range for a facilities maintenance technician in Columbus, Ohio is between $48,800 and $62,400 annually. Similarly, the salary range for a plumber in Columbus, Ohio is between $50,800 and $66,800. The cost of tuition and fees to enroll in the nine-month program is about $10,200 and financial aid programs are available to students who qualify.
Students seeking more information about this course or any of the other adult or high school career development programs offered at Eastland-Fairfield may visit www.eastlandfairfield.com/AWD. Learners may also contact Adult Workforce Development Student Support Services at 614-836-4541, or email awdadmissions@efcts.us.