CIRCLEVILLE — The December meeting was called to order by President Tiffany Sunday. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Jaden Nye and the 4-H Pledge was led by Jack Burke.
Enrollment forms for 2020 were handed out and book fees and county dues were discussed. The current fair judging schedule and important dates for 2020 were announced.
Officers were elected for the 2020 year as follows: President Tiffany Sunday; Vice President Kayla Bowens; Secretary Jaden Nye; Treasurer Jack Burke; News Reporter Morgan Dunham; Historian Rylin Bowman Safety Officer Lilly Nye; and Health Officer Flora Black.
The members collected 102 non-perishable canned goods that were used to stock the three blessing boxes in Circleville. At the end of the meeting, the members played a game and exchanged gifts of their favorite candy.
Written and submitted by Morgan Dunham