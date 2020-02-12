CIRCLEVILLE — The Jan. 20 meeting of the Fair Game 4-H Club was called to order by President Tiffany Sunday.
The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Lilly Nye and the 4-H Pledge was led by Jaden Nye. Secretary Jaden Nye read the minutes from the previous meeting and treasurer Jack Burke gave the treasurer report.
Safety Officer Lilly Nye presented on the importance of bike helmets and health officer Flora Black spoke about the importance of tears.
Old business covered was the deadline for 2020 enrollment forms and dues, upcoming officer training on Feb. 6 and the last day to drop/change projects of March 2.
New business discussed was the requirements and dates for quality assurance and the possibilities of additional community service projects.
Members voted in favor of selling candy bars as the annual club fundraiser. Advisor Heather Burke spoke about the requirements to complete projects and the 4-H enrollment year. The club played 4-H trivia in honor of Pickaway County 4-H week.