The Feb. 5 meeting was called to order by Vice President Kayla Bowens.
The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Jack Burke and the 4-H Pledge was led by Rylin Bowman. Roll call was taken by each member naming his or her favorite color.
The minutes from the Jan. 20 meeting were read by Jaden Nye and approved as read. Treasurer Jack Burke gave the treasurer report, heath reporter Flora Black gave a report on healthy eating and safety reporter Lilly Nye reported on safety and the coronavirus.
Old business discussed was the upcoming officer training, project change deadlines, quality assurance and fundraising.
New business discussed was the community service projects for the remainder of the year and committees for community service projects and fair booth were formed. The club voted to continue to sponsor junior fair awards.
The following meeting was held at 6 p.m. Feb. 17, 2020 at the Pickaway County Library.