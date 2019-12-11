CIRCLEVILLE — The Nov. 24 meeting was called to order by Vice President Rylin Bowman. The Pledge of allegiance was led by Jack Burke and the 4-H pledge was led by Addison Stevens.
The treasurer report was given by Emily Stevens and Jack Burke gave a safety report on kitchen safety for Thanksgiving.
Enrollment forms and 2020 family guides were handed out. Officer duties were discussed and members welcomed County Commissioner, Brian Stewart, who gave campaign and public speaking pointers to help prepare members for officer elections that will take place at the next meeting.
The next meeting will be Dec. 16, at 6 p.m. at the Pickaway County Library Koch meeting room.
Written by Morgan Dunham to be published in The Circleville Herald.