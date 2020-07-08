Barrows
Class 1
1st Place — Shaelynn Shackelford
2nd Place — Brayden Gygi
3rd Place — Morgan Reisinger
4th Place — Landin Carr
5th Place — Braylin Ocasio
6th Place — Kennedy Younkin
7th Place — Macie Radcliff
8th Place — Jake Jones
9th Place — Brianna Stebelton
10th Place — Kathryn Reynard
11th Place- James Cook
Class 2
1st Place — Madison Black
2nd Place — Carson Summers
3rd Place — Makayla Fannin
4th Place — Hannah Patterson
5th Place — Bridget Hartley
6th Place — Colton Bartoe
7th Place — Bo Williams
8th Place — Savannah Binkley
9th Place — Peyton Weiler
10th Place — Hannah Marion
11th Place — Logan Brungarth
Class 3
1st Place — Lucas Thompson
2nd Place — Kylee Bartoe
3rd Place — Alivia Green
4th Place — Chloe Foster
5th Place — Logan Patterson
6th Place — Kenzington Younkin
7th Place — Mavric Radcliff
8th Place — Ellie Black
9th Place — Sophia Kinne
10th Place — Cody Carter
11th Place — Jake Jones
12th Place — Max Palmer
Class 4
1st Place — Aubree Holbrook
2nd Place — Madyson List
3rd Place — Caroline Winter
4th Place— Brody Weiler
5th Place — Molly Black
6th Place — Morgan Reisinger
7th Place — Karlee McFarland
8th Place — Keegan Kidd
9th Place — Ella Miles
10th Place — Jaylyn Wippel
11th Place — Peter Brockman
Class 5
1st Place — Abby Pontius
2nd Place — Cory E. Avery
3rd Place — Hunter Wright
4th Place — Isaac Stevens
5th Place — Logan Brungarth
6th Place — Gage Weiler
7th Place — Emma Black
8th Place — Logan Schmidt
9th Place — Audrey Wallace
10th Place — Arianna Miles
11th Place — Dalton Bush
Class 6
1st Place — Destiny Reed
2nd Place — Emma Black
3rd Place — Destiny Reed
4th Place — Austin Holbrook
5th Place — Cory E. Avery
6th Place —Garret Summers
7th Place — Ashley Pence
8th Place — Bailey Grady
9th Place — Colton Shea
10th Place -Logan Pence
Class 7
1st Place — Colton Bartoe
2nd Place — Peyton Cooksey
3rd Place — Belle Williams
4th Place — Ryanna Morrison
5th Place — Coen Weiler
6th Place — Dominick Bush
7th Place — Jaylyn Wippel
8th Place — Saige Goldsmith
9th Place — Landon Guisinger
10th Place — Grant Goldsmith
11th Place — Colton Crosby
Class 8
1st Place — Nathan Videkovich
2nd Place — Morgan Kearney
3rd Place — Jayden Morrison
4th Place — AJ Mahoney
5th Place — Ellie Kidd
6th Place — Molly Neff
7th Place — Natalie Brown
8th Place — Hailey Gibson
9th Place — Cassie Woodrow
10th Place — Dominick Bush
11th Place — Wyatt Grady
12th Place — Kory Barnes
Class 9
1st Place — Austin Blue
2nd Place — Titan Williams
3rd Place — Kailey Huff
4th Place — Elaina Stephens
5th Place — Bowen Bitler
6th Place — Aubrey Helser
7th Place — Kylee Bartoe
8th Place — Julian Jude
9th Place — Mitchell Gibson
10th Place — Dustin Carter
11th Place — Jozie Hammond
Class 10
1st Place — Owen Russell
2nd Place — Madison Kearney
3rd Place — Carter Stephens
4th Place — Austin Blue
5th Place — Landon Helser
6th Place — Keila Edwards
7th Place — Kiser Cassidy
8th Place — Olivia Walker
9th Place — Sadie Binkley
10th Place — Avery Hines
11th Place — Liam Stir
12th Place — Brianna Stebelton
Class 11
1st Place — Landon Helser
2nd Place — Hannah Patterson
3rd Place — Mason McFarland
4th Place — Brianna Helser
5th Place — Brayden Dixon
6th Place — Colton Brungarth
7th Place — Reese Runkle
8th Place — Calvin Videkovich
9th Place — Lane Myers
10th Place — Jackson Sturgeon
11th Place — Nolan Hammond
12th Place — Jill Jude
Class 12
1st Place — Madison Kearney
2nd Place — Mason Reisinger
3rd Place — Isabel Stevens
4th Place — Lauren Cochenour
5th Place — Caleb Wilson
6th Place — Taylor Hammon
7th Place — Natalie Brown
8th Place — Emma Noecker
9th Place — Emily Carter
10th Place — Johnathon Noecker
11th Place — Patrick Goldsmith
*No Class 13
Gilts
Class 14
1st Place — Brody Weiler
2nd Place —Landen Russell
3rd Place — Gage Weiler
4th Place — Karlee McFarland
5th Place — Kayla Kolesar
6th Place — Abby Pontius
7th Place — Aubree Holbrook
8th Place — Elijah Cox
9th Place — Dalton Bush
10th Place — Kaleb Fannin
11th Place — Avry Cox
12th Place — Kory Barnes
Class 15
1st Place — Karley Richard
2nd Place — Lauren Cochenour
3rd Place — Madison Black
4th Place — Reese Writsel
5th Place — Ashley Pence
6th Place — Emily Carter
7th Place — Landon Guisinger
8th Place — Hayden Wallace
9th Place — Alexis Zimmerman
10th Place — Sophia Kinne
11th Place — Hailey Gibson
12th Place — Sarah Goldsmith
Class 16
1st Place — Owen Russell
2nd Place — Brianna Helser
3rd Place — Austin Holbrook
4th Place — Jayden Morrison
5th Place — Ryanna Morrison
6th Place — Aubrey Helser
7th Place — Danielle Woodrow
8th Place — Landon Krysty
9th Place — Avery Hines
10th Place — Julian Jude
11th Place — Liam Stir
Class 17
1st Place — Carson Summers
2nd Place — Mitchell Gibson
3rd Place — Mason Reisinger
4th Place — Jozie Hammond
5th Place — Blake Summers
6th Place — Ellie Black
7th Place — Mason McFarland
8th Place — Nolan Hammond
9th Place — Kenzington Younkin
10th Place — Audrey Wallace
11th Place — James Cook
Class 18
1st Place — Peyton Weiler
2nd Place — Bowen Bitler
3rd Place — Allee Bell
4th Place — Cole Forrest
5th Place — Landin Carr
6th Place — Hayden Wallace
7th Place — Ella Miles
8th Place — Garret Summers
9th Place — Macie Radcliff
10th Place — Danielle Woodrow
11th Place — Cassie Woodrow
12th Place — Tanner Goldsmith
Class 19
1st Place — Elaina Stephens
2nd Place — Shaelynn Shackelford
3rd Place — Kailey Huff
4th Place — Brayden Dixon
5th Place — William Green
6th Place — Lucas Thompson
7th Place — Logan Pence
8th Place — Caleb Wilson
9th Place — Camille Myers
10th Place — Jackson Sturgeon
11th Place — Coen Weiler
Class 20
1st Place — Morgan Kearney
2nd Place — Landen Russell
3rd Place — Madyson List
4th Place — William Green
5th Place — Gracelyn Forrest
6th Place — Nathan Videkovich
7th Place — Kennedy Younkin
8th Place — Braylin Ocasio
9th Place — Taylor Hammon
10th Place — Grant Jordan
11th Place — Emma Noecker
12th Place — Johnathon Noecker
Class 21
1st Place — Megan Smith-McCarley
2nd Place — Peyton Cooksey
3rd Place — Reese Writsel
4th Place — Calvin Videkovich
5th Place — Carter Stevens
6th Place — Michaela Barney
7th Place — Olivia Havens
8th Place — AJ Mahoney
9th Place — Jocelyn Jude
10th Place — Kiser Cassidy
11th Place — Colton Crosby
Class 22
1st Place — Titan Williams
2nd Place — Molly Black
3rd Place — Grace Runkle
4th Place — Megan Smith-McCarley
5th Place — Landon Krysty
6th Place — Alivia Green
7th Place — Reese Runkle
8th Place — Caroline Winter
9th Place — Wyatt Burroughs
10th Place — Keila Edwards
11th Place — Gracelyn Forrest
Class 23
1st Place — Arianna Miles
2nd Place — Grace Runkle
3rd Place — Chloe Foster
4th Place — Cole Forrest
5th Place — Isaac Stevens
6th Place — Isabel Stevens
7th Place — Michaela Barney
8th Place — Grant Jordan
9th Place — Olivia Havens
10th Place — Stacey Goldsmith
11th Place — Logan Schmidt
Champion Barrow — Destiny Reed — Walnut Wonder Workers
Reserve Champion Barrow — Emma Black — Scioto Sassafras
Grand Champion Gilt — Megan Smith- McCarley — Scioto Sassafras
Reserve Champion Gilt — Peyton Cooksey — Walnut Porkers
Pickaway County Born & Raised Champion — Emma Black — Scioto Sassafras
Pickaway County Born & Raised Reserve Champion — Austin Blue — Westfall FFA
Overall Champion Market Hog — Destiny Reed — Walnut Wonder Workers
Overall Reserve Champion Market Hog — Megan Smith-McCarley — Scioto Sassafras