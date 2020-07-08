Barrows

Class 1

1st Place — Shaelynn Shackelford

2nd Place — Brayden Gygi

3rd Place — Morgan Reisinger

4th Place — Landin Carr

5th Place — Braylin Ocasio

6th Place — Kennedy Younkin

7th Place — Macie Radcliff

8th Place — Jake Jones

9th Place — Brianna Stebelton

10th Place — Kathryn Reynard

11th Place- James Cook

Class 2

1st Place — Madison Black

2nd Place — Carson Summers

3rd Place — Makayla Fannin

4th Place — Hannah Patterson

5th Place — Bridget Hartley

6th Place — Colton Bartoe

7th Place — Bo Williams

8th Place — Savannah Binkley

9th Place — Peyton Weiler

10th Place — Hannah Marion

11th Place — Logan Brungarth

Class 3

1st Place — Lucas Thompson

2nd Place — Kylee Bartoe

3rd Place — Alivia Green

4th Place — Chloe Foster

5th Place — Logan Patterson

6th Place — Kenzington Younkin

7th Place — Mavric Radcliff

8th Place — Ellie Black

9th Place — Sophia Kinne

10th Place — Cody Carter

11th Place — Jake Jones

12th Place — Max Palmer

Class 4

1st Place — Aubree Holbrook

2nd Place — Madyson List

3rd Place — Caroline Winter

4th Place— Brody Weiler

5th Place — Molly Black

6th Place — Morgan Reisinger

7th Place — Karlee McFarland

8th Place — Keegan Kidd

9th Place — Ella Miles

10th Place — Jaylyn Wippel

11th Place — Peter Brockman

Class 5

1st Place — Abby Pontius

2nd Place — Cory E. Avery

3rd Place — Hunter Wright

4th Place — Isaac Stevens

5th Place — Logan Brungarth

6th Place — Gage Weiler

7th Place — Emma Black

8th Place — Logan Schmidt

9th Place — Audrey Wallace

10th Place — Arianna Miles

11th Place — Dalton Bush

Class 6

1st Place — Destiny Reed

2nd Place — Emma Black

3rd Place — Destiny Reed

4th Place — Austin Holbrook

5th Place — Cory E. Avery

6th Place —Garret Summers

7th Place — Ashley Pence

8th Place — Bailey Grady

9th Place — Colton Shea

10th Place -Logan Pence

Class 7

1st Place — Colton Bartoe

2nd Place — Peyton Cooksey

3rd Place — Belle Williams

4th Place — Ryanna Morrison

5th Place — Coen Weiler

6th Place — Dominick Bush

7th Place — Jaylyn Wippel

8th Place — Saige Goldsmith

9th Place — Landon Guisinger

10th Place — Grant Goldsmith

11th Place — Colton Crosby

Class 8

1st Place — Nathan Videkovich

2nd Place — Morgan Kearney

3rd Place — Jayden Morrison

4th Place — AJ Mahoney

5th Place — Ellie Kidd

6th Place — Molly Neff

7th Place — Natalie Brown

8th Place — Hailey Gibson

9th Place — Cassie Woodrow

10th Place — Dominick Bush

11th Place — Wyatt Grady

12th Place — Kory Barnes

Class 9

1st Place — Austin Blue

2nd Place — Titan Williams

3rd Place — Kailey Huff

4th Place — Elaina Stephens

5th Place — Bowen Bitler

6th Place — Aubrey Helser

7th Place — Kylee Bartoe

8th Place — Julian Jude

9th Place — Mitchell Gibson

10th Place — Dustin Carter

11th Place — Jozie Hammond

Class 10

1st Place — Owen Russell

2nd Place — Madison Kearney

3rd Place — Carter Stephens

4th Place — Austin Blue

5th Place — Landon Helser

6th Place — Keila Edwards

7th Place — Kiser Cassidy

8th Place — Olivia Walker

9th Place — Sadie Binkley

10th Place — Avery Hines

11th Place — Liam Stir

12th Place — Brianna Stebelton

Class 11

1st Place — Landon Helser

2nd Place — Hannah Patterson

3rd Place — Mason McFarland

4th Place — Brianna Helser

5th Place — Brayden Dixon

6th Place — Colton Brungarth

7th Place — Reese Runkle

8th Place — Calvin Videkovich

9th Place — Lane Myers

10th Place — Jackson Sturgeon

11th Place — Nolan Hammond

12th Place — Jill Jude

Class 12

1st Place — Madison Kearney

2nd Place — Mason Reisinger

3rd Place — Isabel Stevens

4th Place — Lauren Cochenour

5th Place — Caleb Wilson

6th Place — Taylor Hammon

7th Place — Natalie Brown

8th Place — Emma Noecker

9th Place — Emily Carter

10th Place — Johnathon Noecker

11th Place — Patrick Goldsmith

*No Class 13

Gilts

Class 14

1st Place — Brody Weiler

2nd Place —Landen Russell

3rd Place — Gage Weiler

4th Place — Karlee McFarland

5th Place — Kayla Kolesar

6th Place — Abby Pontius

7th Place — Aubree Holbrook

8th Place — Elijah Cox

9th Place — Dalton Bush

10th Place — Kaleb Fannin

11th Place — Avry Cox

12th Place — Kory Barnes

Class 15

1st Place — Karley Richard

2nd Place — Lauren Cochenour

3rd Place — Madison Black

4th Place — Reese Writsel

5th Place — Ashley Pence

6th Place — Emily Carter

7th Place — Landon Guisinger

8th Place — Hayden Wallace

9th Place — Alexis Zimmerman

10th Place — Sophia Kinne

11th Place — Hailey Gibson

12th Place — Sarah Goldsmith

Class 16

1st Place — Owen Russell

2nd Place — Brianna Helser

3rd Place — Austin Holbrook

4th Place — Jayden Morrison

5th Place — Ryanna Morrison

6th Place — Aubrey Helser

7th Place — Danielle Woodrow

8th Place — Landon Krysty

9th Place — Avery Hines

10th Place — Julian Jude

11th Place — Liam Stir

Class 17

1st Place — Carson Summers

2nd Place — Mitchell Gibson

3rd Place — Mason Reisinger

4th Place — Jozie Hammond

5th Place — Blake Summers

6th Place — Ellie Black

7th Place — Mason McFarland

8th Place — Nolan Hammond

9th Place — Kenzington Younkin

10th Place — Audrey Wallace

11th Place — James Cook

Class 18

1st Place — Peyton Weiler

2nd Place — Bowen Bitler

3rd Place — Allee Bell

4th Place — Cole Forrest

5th Place — Landin Carr

6th Place — Hayden Wallace

7th Place — Ella Miles

8th Place — Garret Summers

9th Place — Macie Radcliff

10th Place — Danielle Woodrow

11th Place — Cassie Woodrow

12th Place — Tanner Goldsmith

Class 19

1st Place — Elaina Stephens

2nd Place — Shaelynn Shackelford

3rd Place — Kailey Huff

4th Place — Brayden Dixon

5th Place — William Green

6th Place — Lucas Thompson

7th Place — Logan Pence

8th Place — Caleb Wilson

9th Place — Camille Myers

10th Place — Jackson Sturgeon

11th Place — Coen Weiler

Class 20

1st Place — Morgan Kearney

2nd Place — Landen Russell

3rd Place — Madyson List

4th Place — William Green

5th Place — Gracelyn Forrest

6th Place — Nathan Videkovich

7th Place — Kennedy Younkin

8th Place — Braylin Ocasio

9th Place — Taylor Hammon

10th Place — Grant Jordan

11th Place — Emma Noecker

12th Place — Johnathon Noecker

Class 21

1st Place — Megan Smith-McCarley

2nd Place — Peyton Cooksey

3rd Place — Reese Writsel

4th Place — Calvin Videkovich

5th Place — Carter Stevens

6th Place — Michaela Barney

7th Place — Olivia Havens

8th Place — AJ Mahoney

9th Place — Jocelyn Jude

10th Place — Kiser Cassidy

11th Place — Colton Crosby

Class 22

1st Place — Titan Williams

2nd Place — Molly Black

3rd Place — Grace Runkle

4th Place — Megan Smith-McCarley

5th Place — Landon Krysty

6th Place — Alivia Green

7th Place — Reese Runkle

8th Place — Caroline Winter

9th Place — Wyatt Burroughs

10th Place — Keila Edwards

11th Place — Gracelyn Forrest

Class 23

1st Place — Arianna Miles

2nd Place — Grace Runkle

3rd Place — Chloe Foster

4th Place — Cole Forrest

5th Place — Isaac Stevens

6th Place — Isabel Stevens

7th Place — Michaela Barney

8th Place — Grant Jordan

9th Place — Olivia Havens

10th Place — Stacey Goldsmith

11th Place — Logan Schmidt

Champion Barrow — Destiny Reed — Walnut Wonder Workers

Reserve Champion Barrow — Emma Black — Scioto Sassafras

Grand Champion Gilt — Megan Smith- McCarley — Scioto Sassafras

Reserve Champion Gilt — Peyton Cooksey — Walnut Porkers

Pickaway County Born & Raised Champion — Emma Black — Scioto Sassafras

Pickaway County Born & Raised Reserve Champion — Austin Blue — Westfall FFA

Overall Champion Market Hog — Destiny Reed — Walnut Wonder Workers

Overall Reserve Champion Market Hog — Megan Smith-McCarley — Scioto Sassafras

