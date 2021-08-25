CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Republican Party invites community members to attend the 2021 Fall Roundup with special guest speaker Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.
The Roundup is scheduled for Sept. 16 at Flora and Field, 21748 Deer Creek Road, Mount Sterling.
The event is to start at 6 p.m. for the reception and 7 p.m. fo the dinner.
There will be a raffle with the grand prize of a three-night stay at Miramar Beach in Florida.
There is a cost to attend. For more information, please call Mike Whitten at 740-601-0517 or Sandy Darby, 740-601-5080.
Cost and response cards should be sent to Pickaway County GOP, P.O. Box 561, Circleville, Ohio 43113 on or before Sept. 8.
The event is paid for by the Pickaway County Republican Central Committee.