CIRCLEVILLE — Join us for the Pickaway County Far Bureau and Pickaway County Soil and Water Conservation District join annual meeting of membership.
Attendees will have an opportunity to preview Ag Day Field Trip activities at the fairgrounds.
The meetings program features awards, recognition of partners and Ohio Soybean Council benefits for local farmers.
Members will vote on proposed 2021 policies and delegates. Tour Ag Day activities/voting opens at 5:30 p.m.; meal at 6:30 p.m.
Location: Heritage Hall, Pickaway County Fairgrounds — 415 Lancaster Pike, Circleville.