CIRCLEVILLE — Unprecedented commercial and housing growth in Pickaway County is putting a strain on existing infrastructure and requires prompt attention to avert critical transportation challenges, according to the executive director of Pickaway Progress Partnership, the county's nonprofit economic development agency.
Ryan Scribner told members of Circleville Noon Rotary that local officials are urging the state to escalate and fund design work for local improvements to help alleviate traffic problems linked to growth in the county.
He said the projects will require investment of multi-million dollars for instruction costs and include a railroad grade separation in Circleville, traffic flow improvements through South Bloomfield and a reconfiguration of interchanges at Route 23 and 762 in the northern part of the county and Routes 22 and 23 outside Circleville.
With approximately 3,000 more homes and 22 million additional square feet of warehouse space projected for the northern portion of the county, Scribner said updating transportation corridors has become a priority. He said improvements won't occur quickly, but local officials are working proactively to garner state and federal support.