CIRCLEVILLE — Westfall FFA members helped facilitate instruction for the annual Pickaway County Ag Day on Sept. 5-6. Ag Day is conducted annually by Pickaway County Farm Bureau and Pickaway County Soil & Water.
Over 30 members participated in educating 1,600 elementary fourth and fifth graders about agriculture. The FFA members ran two stations. One consisted of an exploration for students with an Ag careers photo booth. Student here were able to choose a career to learn about, pick a prop and take a picture.
The FFA members were able to demonstrate their knowledge of these careers while also acting as mentors to market our organization to rising generations.The second station chapter members taught was about different livestock grown in the county such as: beef, dairy, sheep, swine, rabbits and chickens.
FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.
The Westfall Agricultural Education Department is a satellite program of the Pickaway-Ross Career and Technology Center.