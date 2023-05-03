CIRCLEVILLE — Makiah Maxson Seifert recently demonstrated a visual communications display to the volunteers who made it possible during last Thursday’s Circleville Noon Rotary Club meeting.
Rotarians and others who helped construct the “communication station” for Pathways Behavioral Health in Circleville, gathered recently to see how the station and others like it can benefit people with autism, dementia, intellectual disabilities and other disorders that make verbal communication difficult.
Circleville Noon Rotary initiated the project after hearing Maxson Seifert, owner of Pathways Behavioral Health, speak about the challenges faced by children with autism, who often are unable to form words or communicate their thoughts or emotions.
Dr. Ned Riegel chaired the project and enlisted support from other Rotarians and local businesses to design and construct the communications station, which uses color images placed on removable, magnetic squares that youngsters can point to, or remove from the board and give to their teacher to express how they feel or what they want to do at the moment.
For example, a child who is tired can take the image of a napping boy to his teacher to express that particular need. Aside from Circleville Noon Rotary, supporting the project were Tod Conrad, Red Barn Screen Printing and Embroidery, Perfection One and Wilson Plumbing and Heating.
By designing the project “in house” and with support donated by local business people, Riegel and Rotary were able to customize project for younger children. The project has the potential of being expanded and used at other playground locations.
A proud Rotarian,David Crawford is president of the Circleville Noon RotaryClub.
