FINDLAY — Students at the University of Findlay recently participated in the annual Symposium for Scholarship and Creativity.
Undergraduate and graduate students were given the opportunity to virtually share their research, creativity, and professional learning experiences with the University and community, with many students receiving honors at the same time.
The symposium may be viewed at https://www.findlay.edu/offices/academic/scholarship-symposium/.
Local students include:
Matthew Allen, of Circleville, was named to the Eta Theta Chapter of Phi Alpha Honor Society: Senior and presented "Breaking the Binary: A Look into Finding Queer Healthcare."
Neal Davis, of Ashville, received the Mancuso Award.
Addison Henry, of Canal Winchester, was named as a Kappa Delta Pi Graduating Senior.
Leah Palm, of Canal Winchester, was honored for the Outstanding Senior Communication Capstone Presentation.