CIRCLEVILLE — Nobody was injured in this Circleville fire at 205 Pontious Lane that broke out around 6:35 a.m. this morning and engulfed a home and a garage. Fire Chief Brian Thompson said the blaze could be storm related. Circleville Police were the first on the scene, and when they got there, the garage was fully engulfed and firefighters got two adult females out of house safely. Multiple fire crews were on the scene, including Circleville Fire, Pickaway Township, Harrison Township and Scioto Township.
breaking web only