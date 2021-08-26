CIRCLEVILLE — The sixth-annual Fireworks Blast is scheduled to happen next month on Sunday, Sept. 5, Labor Day Weekend from 4-9:30 p.m.
The finale sponsors include Kingdom Realty, Hope and Wellness Circleville, Gouge Roofing, and Kelly and Askew Commercial and Industrial Doors.
The free event is located at 7766 Stoutsville Pike in Circleville and concessions are to be available.
Also available will be inflatables, food-eating contests, carnival games, sand volleyball and, of course, fireworks, as well as so much more.
For more information, please visit online at www.newlifecircleville.com and Facebook/nlcville.