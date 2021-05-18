CHILLICOTHE — Nearly 40 members of Pickaway-Ross Career & Technical Center’s SkillsUSA chapter participated in competitions this year and five will advance to compete in three contests at the national conference, held virtually through the month of June.
Representing Pickaway-Ross in Community Service will be the team of juniors, Carolyn Hubbard and Shianna Roll, both in the Health Science Program, whose home school is Adena, and Jake Whited, a junior in Welding whose home school is Logan Elm.
The trio, along with other SkillsUSA members, worked at the Chillicothe VA’s Veterans Healing Garden at the Mace House, an ongoing project since 2016 with each class advancing and maintaining what was undertaken the previous year.
Bryce Barlett, a senior in Machining and Manufacturing (home school Unioto), will compete in CNC Milling and Mason Willis, a junior in Collision Repair (home school Southeastern), will compete in that category.
As with many things affected by COVID this year, contests were conducted virtually in many cases.
“We are so lucky that our students got the opportunity to compete in SkillsUSA this year,” said Jennifer Widdig, SkillsUSA Co-Advisor. “Our students did a fantastic job adapting and overcoming the difficulties of the COVID-19 restrictions.”
Other students who placed at the state level were senior Nicolas Noble (Machining and Manufacturing; home school Zane Trace) who placed second in Precision Machining; and the team of Law and Public Safety seniors Abbigail Barnhart (home school Southeastern), Brianna Hill (home school Unioto), and Haley Parker (home school Adena), who placed third in Crime Scene Investigation.