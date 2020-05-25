ASHVILLE — Five Teays Valley senior swimmers have earned recognition for their outstanding academic performance throughout high school. Taylor Barrick, Julie Chabot, Ayden Gillilan, Parker Hamilton and Mason Koch were named to the All-American Academic Team and Academic All-Ohio.
"The All-American Academic Team is recognized by the National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association. Over 342,294 students are involved in aquatics at the high school level in over 16,432 programs for boys and girls. Approximately 2 percent of these students are recognized as high school All-American's," according to Marney Shirley, Academic All America Chair.
Selection criteria includes a minimum unweighted GPA of 3.75 (on 4.0 scale) and two varsity letters in aquatics.
The Ohio High School Swim Coaches Association recognizes Academic All-Ohio athletes with a minimum of a 3.5 GPA and a minimum of two varsity letters.
"I am very proud of these swimmers. They have worked hard in the pool, the classroom and in the community for the last four years. They are exceptional young people and are very deserving of this recognition," explained TVHS swim coach Michelle Hamilton. "It has been an honor and a privilege to watch them mature. I am excited for the future for each of them. They will be greatly missed next swim season."
These 4-year Viking swimmers will be furthering their educations this fall. Chabot will be attending Capital University for nursing, while Barrick plans to attend OSU, studying pre-law. Golfing and biology at Concord are Gillilan's plans, while Hamilton will attend Harvard to study pre-med/biology and economics. Koch will attend University of Dayton for mechanical engineering.