SOUTH BLOOMFIELD— Connie Little, organizer of the yearly cemetery cleanup and decoration at Floral Hills Cemetery, wants visitors to know that they’ve done what they can to clean up the cemetery and provide new flags for Memorial Day but have run out of flags due to the shutdown of the manufacturer.
“We have put out as many flags as we have at Floral Hills but there have been some we couldn’t be cause when we called Soldier’s Monumental they informed me the company that makes the flags aren’t working due to the pandemic so they don’t have any either,” Little said. “We’ve put out what we have. I hate not being able to do the whole thing but we just can’t get any more flags.”
No public services will take place on Memorial Day, and Little just wanted those with loved ones in the cemetery to know that once they can get more flags they’ll put them out.
“We’re doing the best we can but there’s no way we can do it,” she said.