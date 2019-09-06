CIRCLEVILLE — Monday, Sept. 9, the Circleville Department of Public Utilities will begin the flushing program to clean the City of Circleville’s water main lines.
The flushing program will begin in the area of High Street and Western Avenue working in a northeastern direction. Once the norther portion (approximately from Hargus Creek north) is complete, the southern portion of the flushing program will begin int he area of High Street and Western Avenue and work in a southeastern direction.
Citizens can expect the flushing to take approximately two weeks. The flushing will be conducted Monday to Friday during the hours of 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Residents may periodically experience water discoloration when flushing crews are in your area.
It is recommended that the water be checked before using, especially before washing white clothing.
Contact the Utility Department at 740-477-8255 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. with any questions.
The City appreciates the community’s cooperation and apologizes in advance for any inconvenience this may cause.