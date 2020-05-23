LANCASTER — Fairfield Medical Center’s highest priority is the safety of the public and as the healthcare leaders in the region, it is FMC’s responsibility to help minimize the spread of COVID-19. Due to the potential risk of attendees at large gatherings, Fairfield Medical Center and the Fairfield Medical Center Foundation will not be hosting the following events in 2020:
• FMC Foundation Annual Golf Outing (June 1)
• Free Sports Physicals (June 6): To schedule a free sports physical, call 740-689-4935 or learn more at fmchealth.org.
• Annual Bike Race at the Lancaster Festival (July 31)
• Autism Summer Camp (July 27-Aug. 7)
• Healthfest (Aug. 8)
• Gordon B. Snider Heart & Lung Run (Aug. 8)
• Color Mile Fun Run (Aug. 8)
FMC takes great pride in conducting safe community events and appreciates all the effort that went into coordinating these events. FMC also is incredibly thankful for the understanding of the community partners and members during this time.
Contact the FMC Foundation team at 740-687-8107 if you are interested in learning more about tax deductible donations.
Learn more about additional ways you can help during this time by visiting fmchealth.org.