Aug. 2
12:27 a.m. On Ray Avenue, a caller received a phone call from his daughter who lives next door. He told police that his daughter’s friend looked through the window and witnessed a bald white male in the house. He also said he was told of a screen popped out on the side of the house as well. Police took a report on a possible breaking and entering.
1:57 a.m. A West Mill Street caller advised that a thin built female with longer, lighter colored hair in a ponytail has came up and knocked on her door three different times. She does not know the female or where she went, but she is requesting officers check around her residence and in the backyard. She believes that the female is looking for a drug house. Police were unable to locate anyone.
8:49 a.m. Police were called to the 500 block of North Pickaway Street about a male sporting a goatee and mustache and wearing dark colored shorts and a light blue shirt at the back of the property hiding in the weeds. Police made a warrant arrest on Cody S. Moore.
Aug. 3
12:33 a.m. Police were called to a Rustic Court address where a woman told them that a male [name redacted] was there and was refusing to leave. She said he grabbed her wrist, twisted her arm behind her back and pushed her into the wall. She stated when she told him she was calling the police he left. Caller declined medical attention. The police took a domestic violence report.
1:04 a.m. An officer was flagged down along West Main Street near the Main Street Bar and told of a male who was intoxicated, had a gun, and was threatening to shoot up the bar. Arrested was Kevin Green for intoxication.
1:53 a.m. A male reported that males jumped him outside of the Pour House. Caller was unsure where the subjects went and told police that he suffered facial injuries and that his back was injured. Arrested was Bradlee Briggs and a charge of obstruction and an assault report was taken.
3:28 p.m. In the 200 block of Remle Road, a resident reported that someone broke the lock to his shed and stole items. A report was taken.
8:41 p.m. Near the intersection of Logan and South Washington streets, a female with short blonde hair, black shorts, tie-dye shirt was swinging a ball bat almost hitting vehicles as they drove past. Police could not locate anyone.
Aug. 4
10:26 a.m. At the Dollar Store on Lancaster Pike, an employee stopped a male suspected of trying to steal some items and told him that he need to pay for the goods. The male took off out the door and got into a tan Ford Taurus [license plate redacted] and drove westbound on Main Street.