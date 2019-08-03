Pleadings made July 31 before Judge P. Randall Knece in Pickaway County Common Pleas Court:
Guilty
Manuel Valezquez Bernon, 42, 705 Hanover St., Hamilton, Ohio, was sentenced to three years in prison and fined $6,670 after pleading guilty to the charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in cocaine and possession of marijuana.
Thomas S. Birkhimer, 44, 526 5th St., Portsmouth, pleaded guilty to a charge of theft from the elderly and a pre-sentence investigation was ordered.
Leslie Nichole Crosby, 30, 377 Town St., Circleville, pleaded guilty to a charge of violating her community control. The community control was continued.
Robert E. Davis II, 34, 29270 Egypt Pike, Clarksburg, was given 30 days in the county jail, P.A.R.S Vivotrol shots after pleading guilty to violating his community control for nonsupport of dependents.
Jessica C. Ferguson, 30, 1712 Pennington Road, Waverly, pleaded guilty to a single charge of cocaine possession. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered.
Brian M. Kitchen, 22, 340 Walnut St., was given an 18-month prison sentence upon pleading guilty to a charge of receiving stolen property and a second charge of theft. He also was ordered to pay $2,500 in restitution.
Shelly K. Daniel (Lambert), 44, 420 Abernathy Ave., Circleville, pleaded guilty to violating the terms of her intervention as was given six months at a community based correctional facility.
Samuel N. Nye, 31, 456 Mosshollow Road, Chillicothe, was given a prison sentence of 12 months (suspended_ and placed on three years of community control for the guilty plea he entered on a charge of possessing heroin.
Kenton R. Parker, 20, 3403 Timber Run Drive, Columbus, pleaded guilty to a charge of receiving stolen property and given a sentence of 12 months (suspended.) He also was placed on three years of community control.
Vincent E. Waldron, 27, 4558 Wingfield St., Columbus, had a pre-sentence investigation ordered after he pleaded guilty to charges of carrying a concealed weapon and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle.
Not Guilty
Daniel T. Chapman, 445 Edgemont Road, Newark, entered a plea of not guilty to the charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle. A pretrial date of Aug. 9 was set.