ASHLAND — The following students completed their Ashland University degree requirements following the spring 2020 semester:
• McKenzie Jones, of Kingston, received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Ashland University following spring semester classes. Jones majored in history. Jones is a 2016 graduate of Logan Elm High School.
• Rebecca McGinnis, of Laurelville, received a Master of Arts degree from Ashland University following spring semester classes. McGinnis majored in American history and government.
• Nathan Warvel, of Canal Winchester, received a Master of Education degree from Ashland University following spring semester classes. Warvel majored in educational leadership studies.
• Nathan Weidner, of Canal Winchester, received a Master of Education degree from Ashland University following spring semester classes. Weidner majored in curriculum and instruction: teaching and learning in the 21st Century.