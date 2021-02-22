ASHLAND — The following students were named to the Fall 2020 Dean's List at Ashland University.
Alexis Butterbaugh, of Stoutsville, was named to the Ashland University Dean's List for the Fall 2020 semester. Butterbaugh is majoring in biology and is a 2017 graduate of Amanda Clearcreek High School.
Mikaela Vojacek, of Canal Winchester, was named to the Ashland University Dean's List for the Fall 2020 semester. Vojacek is majoring in social work and is a 2020 graduate of Canal Winchester High School.
Peyton Perini, of Circleville, was named to the Ashland University Dean's List for the Fall 2020 semester. Perini is majoring in middle grades education and is a 2020 graduate of Circleville High School.
Tiffany Smolinski, of Circleville, was named to the Ashland University Dean's List for the Fall 2020 semester. Smolinski is majoring in French and is a 2016 graduate of Logan Elm High School.