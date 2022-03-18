CIRCLEVILLE — The Fourth District Court of Appeals will convene on Thursday, March 24 at 9:30 a.m. in the Pickaway County Common Pleas Courtroom, Pickaway County Courthouse, in Circleville, to consider appeals from Ross, Pickaway, Scioto, and Gallia Counties.
Cases will be argued before Presiding Judge Smith and Judges Abele and Wilkin.
The Fourth Appellate District is comprised of Presiding Judge Jason P. Smith, of Ironton; Administrative Judge Michael D. Hess, of Circleville; Judge Peter B. Abele, of Vinton; and Judge Kristy S. Wilkin, of Hillsboro.
The Court of Appeals directly reviews all cases heard or tried in lower courts in which a decision is being appealed. These cases may have been tried in common pleas, probate, juvenile, municipal, or county courts, and may be either civil or criminal cases.
The Fourth District Court of Appeals serves the following 14 counties in southern Ohio: Adams, Athens, Gallia, Highland, Hocking, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Pickaway, Pike, Ross, Sicoto, Vinton, and Washington.