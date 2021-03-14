CIRCLEVILLE — The Fourth District Court of Appeals will convene on Thursday, March 25 at 9:30 a.m. in the Pickaway County Common Pleas Courtroom, Pickaway County Courthouse in Circleville, to consider appeals from Pickaway, Ross and Hocking Counties.
Cases will be argued before Presiding Judge Smith and Judges Abele and Wilkin.
The Fourth Appellate District is comprised of Presiding Judge Jason P. Smith, of Ironton; Administrative Judge Michael D. Hess, of Circlevile; Judge Peter B. Abele, of Vinton; and Judge Kristy S. Wilkin, of Hillsboro.
The Court of Appeals directly reviews all cases heard or tried in lower courts in which a decision is being appealed. These cases may have been tried in common pleas, probate, juvenile, municipal or county courts, and may be either civil or criminal cases.
The Fourth District Court of Appeals serves the following 14 counties in southern Ohio — Adams, Athens, Gallia, Highland, Hocking, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Pickaway, Pike, Ross, Scioto, Vinton and Washington.