GROVEPORT — Continuing education at Eastland-Fairfield provides adult learners opportunities to upskill and train for in-demand careers, such as computer programming and video game development.
The ASPIRE Program, focused on adult learners, is federally funded and provides programs to Central Ohio residents free of charge. The new Coding and Game Development Program is set to begin in January 2022.
“We are excited to offer this series of certification courses,” said Karen Ross, director of the Eastland-Fairfield ASPIRE Program.
“Students will develop skills that are in demand today and well into the future. The class will be interactive as students are led step-by-step in mastering coding skills through game development.”
The inaugural class of the brand new, high-tech Game Development and Coding Program will begin in mid-January 2022 and offer in-depth and hands-on learning over a span of six months.
By the end of the course, students will have their own portfolio and can earn up to two Unity Industry Certifications, both of which are useful on a long-term path to complete Unity Certification.
Students enrolled in the Game Development and Coding course will take four game-development courses that will cover C# (C-sharp) coding language, game design and 3D graphics. Students will also learn about the principles of academic esports, one of the world’s fastest-growing industries, and engage in hands-on experience with one of three industry-standard games.
“At Eastland-Fairfield, our focus is our students’ futures; that is why we are constantly pursuing opportunities to prepare students for up-and-coming careers in Central Ohio,'' added Superintendent Kimberly Pietcsh-Miller.
“Adults who complete this program will be able to become software developers, game designers, 3D modeling experts, or pursue a number of other careers that are vital to programming and game development — a growing industry in our region.”
Courses will be hosted at Eastland-Fairfield’s Adult Workforce Development Center at 4300 Amalgamated Place, Groveport, Ohio, 43125. Class times and enrollment for additional offerings of the program will be determined at a later date.
Learners interested in the Game Development and Coding Program may contact Karen Ross (kross@efcts.us | 614-836-4541), or visit www.EastlandFairfield.com/ASPIRE for more information.
Eastland-Fairfield Career and Technical Schools is the seventh-largest career and technical district, geographically, in the State of Ohio. They serve more than 5,000 students in 16 school districts throughout Franklin, Fairfield and Pickaway Counties.
The district has two main campuses — Eastland Career Center in Groveport and Fairfield Career Center in Carroll, with satellite locations at six of its associate high schools: Gahanna Lincoln, Groveport Madison, New Albany, Pickerington North, Canal Winchester, and Reynoldsburg.
At Eastland-Fairfield Career and Technical Schools, they seek to enrich lives by delivering exceptional career-technical educational outcomes for a changing world. Visit online at www.eastlandfairfield.com and follow on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for regular updates.