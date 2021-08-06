CIRCLEVILLE — The Pumpkin Show Band will offer a free outdoor concert, Sunday, Aug. 15 at. 6:30 p.m. at Mt. Oval.
Music will fill the valley at the beautiful historic Mt.Oval House and Farm. The refurbished scale house will be dedicated and open for tours that evening beginning at 6 p.m. Bring lawn chairs, snacks and drinks as you choose.
Mt. Oval house and barn were built in 1832 by William Renick. He and his father from Chillicothe were some of the first cattlemen in the area. After raising the cattle, they drove them to the eastern markets of Philadelphia and Baltimore.
The trip on horseback took three months and the cattle lost approximately 200 pounds. But in the early 1800s, grass and corn-fed cattle were prize and the market was good. This lasted until the railroad arrived.
At Mt. Oval Historical Farm, there is a separate barn-like structure, which once contained a large scale upon which to weigh the steers. Immaculate records of the cattle were kept in Mr. Renick’s ledger at Mt. Oval.
Mary Ruth Tolbert, the last owner and resident of Mt. Oval willed it to the Pickaway County Historical Society in 2007. Since that time, it has been the dream of the steering committee to get a scale to replace the one originally in the scale house.
A Fairbanks-Morse scale of like-size was offered to the PCHS by Mr. and Mrs. Richard Barbee from a farm northwest of Derby. PCHS members Bob Bower, John Drummond, Gary Montgomery, Carolyn Seitz and Charlie Weaver went to see the scale in its original, aged scale house in the fall of 2017. Measurements were taken and a plan was made to use this scale at Mt. Oval.
In 2019, Fletcher Towing brought the scale in pieces to Mt Oval. John Drummond and Don Bucher made repairs to it. In the fall of 2020, after two feet of accumulated dirt and debris was removed from the building, concrete was poured adding a new foundation under the walls.
The frame was then hoisted into the scale house by Brandon Drewett of Scioto Valley Wrecker Service LLC. Don Bucher, Gary Montgomery and Kailen King assisted John with many of these tasks. The scale was completed in 2021 and offers a view to another era.
The PCHS wants to thank the Barbees for this wonderful, historic gift and the people who planned and worked on this project. Visitors, and especially young people, will learn and see another component of the yesteryear.