COLUMBUS — Outdoor enthusiasts interested in learning how to field dress and butcher a white-tailed deer after the harvest are encouraged to attend a free informational workshop provided by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife on Tuesday, Oct. 29.
Trained Division of Wildlife professionals will provide instruction to prepare a deer for consumption. This includes field dressing, skinning and butchering deer.
The workshop is from 6-9:30 p.m. at the Wildlife District One office, located at 1500 Dublin Road, Columbus. The workshop is free of charge. Pre-registration is required as space is limited. Register by calling Derek Klein at 614-644-3925, or email Derek.Klein@dnr.state.oh.us. The course takes place outdoors and is hands-on. Please dress appropriately for the workshop and for the weather.
For information on Ohio’s deer hunting seasons, please visit wildohio.gov.