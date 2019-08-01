COLUMBUS — Bike safety will be part of the Ross County Fair on Sunday as free helmets will get distributed to children in attendance that day.
State Sen. Bob Peterson (R-Washington Court House) will host the giveaway at 2:15 p.m. The helmets, donated by the Ohio Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, are free.
These efforts are aimed at giving children an opportunity to be fitted for helmets and all families will receive bike safety information to take home.
“Ensuring a child's bike helmet fits properly and is fastened securely is crucial for keeping our kids safe,” Peterson. “By distributing bike helmets and safety information...we can teach our kids how important it is to wear a helmet when riding a bike and help them learn how to stay safe.
More than 10,000 bike helmets have been distributed in Ohio this year as part of the Put a Lid on It! Bike Helmet Safety Awareness program, and 18 million people have been reached nationwide with the message of bike helmet safety.
In 2010, 51,000 people were injured by not wearing a bike helmet. Apart from the automobiles, bicycles are tied to more childhood injuries than any other consumer product.