CIRCLEVILLE — Bill Frost is offering a free hunter education course on Aug. 9, Aug. 10, Aug. 16 and Aug. 17 at the American Legion in Circleville on U.S. Route 23.
The course, which is from 6 to 9 p.m. each night, will teach hunter ethics, gun handling safety, wildlife management, personal safety and survival.
The instructor is Bill Frost who said students must attend all sessions and first-time hunters are required to have an education course.
To sign up, visit wildohio.com. Anyone with questions can contact Frost at 740-412-2869.